WATONGA, Okla. — A Watonga woman was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in Blaine County.
Nancy Lynn Brummett, 55, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday on Oklahoma 3 about 2 miles east of Watonga.
According to the report, Brummett was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester west on Oklahoma 3 when she hit a 2016 Freightliner conventional truck that had stopped for a construction flagger. The driver of the truck, David Ray Plummr, 53, of Watonga, was not injured.
The condition of the drivers was listed on the report as apparently normal, with the cause of the accident reported as inattention. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
