ENID, Okla. — Funds left over from a $4 million state loan will be used to improve more waterlines in east Enid in the next fiscal year, city officials announced Thursday.

To be repaired in the 2022-23 fiscal year are two waterlines running along Cherokee and Oklahoma between 7th and Lakeview (east of 20th), city engineering director Murali Katta said during a budget hearing Thursday with city commissioners.

Katta said contractors also would replace homes’ connecting service lines and water meters.

The project is set to cost $1.4 million, using some of the funds remaining of the city’s recent $4 million forgivable loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

City engineers would allocate another $900,000 to replace the waterline along West Randolph, from Washington to Van Buren, continuing work done over the last year in downtown Enid.

Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa said the extra fire protection would benefit residents’ homeowners’ insurance, as well as firefighters looking for additional high-flow water during a structure fire.

“This is less than two years we’re addressing a very critical situation in two areas,” Siragusa said. “It’s gonna take care of a large number of people.”

In early 2021, Enid Fire Marshal Ken Helms told commissioners that properties in the area historically have had clusters of fire hydrants with low-quality water flow, which could create serious challenges for firefighters containing fires or protecting property.

Last month, commissioners approved allocating around $1.7 million from the OWRB loan to replace the aging waterline along Leona Mitchell, as well as the 200-plus connecting lines and water meters into homes throughout Enid’s Southern Heights neighborhood.

Nearly $15.7 million is set to be approved next week to fund a total 42 planned capital improvement programs throughout the city in the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.

These include two major road reconstructions, budgeted for $4.5 million: $3 million to fund the Cleveland reconstruction from the railroad to Willow; and another $1.5 million for 10th, from Garriott to Chestnut, to fund a mill and overlay, reconstruction, design and utility relocation, and ADA sidewalk/ramp compliance.

No one from the public attended Thursday’s meeting, which was the public hearing portion of the city’s annual round of budget presentations.

Commissioners are set to vote on the city’s proposed fund budgets and trust authority financial plans next Tuesday.