The 200 block of North 25th between Randolph and Maple has been closed for waterline work.
The closure is expected to last about two weeks. Workers are installing of a new waterline.
HENNESSEY - Marjorie Louise (Smith) Bryan was born Nov. 15, 1930, and she passed away at her home on Dec. 19, 2020. Memorial service will be held later in the spring.
ENID [mdash] Graveside service for Bobby Wegmiller, 85 of Enid, will be 2:00pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Mr. Wegmiller died December 21, 2020. www.enidwecare.com
Karen Kay Vaughan, 78, passed away in Enid on Dec, 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home, Stillwater.
ENID - Services for Maryl Lyn Meier, age 68, of Enid, are 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following in Waukomis Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
