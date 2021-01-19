An emergency repair will prompt a water outage on Randolph, from 6th to 11th on Wednesday.
According to the city of Enid, water will be shut off starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and is anticipated to be turned back on by 5:30 p.m.
ENID - Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Memorial Park Cemetery with Deb Huskey officiating, under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances shared online @www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID - Funeral services for Carol A Peters will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and to practice social distancing.
ENID - Private graveside service for Bonnie L. Williams, age 86, of Enid will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
