Water will be shut off on East Columbia from Grand to 4th on Friday, March 18.
According to the city of Enid, the outage will allow workers to connect a new water main. Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
The celebration of life for Floyd E. Dobson, 84-year-old Enid resident is pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
The celebration of life for Teena M. Adamson, 56-year-old Enid resident, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Garriott Road Church of Christ under the direction of Henninger-Hinson. Ray Rose officiating.
Capt. Walker was proceeded in his death by his wife Anne Walker (Obrien), father Duard Walker, mother Alfreda Hammer-Walker, and brother Doug Walker.
Graveside Services for Patricia Stockfleth will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Jester Cemetery in Plainview, Oklahoma. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 6pm-8pm. Services are directed by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
