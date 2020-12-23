Utility crews will shut off water Monday at the intersection of 25th and Randolph to allow new pipe to be tied into existing water lines.
According to the city of Enid, the procedure will take about eight hours to complete, prompting a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The affected areas are: 25th, from Maine to Cypress; Randolph, from University to 25th/Michael Hedges Blvd; and Maine from University to 25th/Michael Hedges Blvd.
