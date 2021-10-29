Water will be out part of Tuesday, Nov. 2, a portion of North Cleveland from Rolling Oaks Drive to Willow to allow crews to make adjustments to the existing water main.
According to the city of Enid, the adjustments are in preparation for installation of a new water main.
The primary locations affected by the water outage will be Hunters Hill Apartments and Willow Plaza. Water will be out 8 a.m. to noon, according to the city.
