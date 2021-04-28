Water has been shut off in an area of the east side of Enid for an emergency water main repair.

The areas affected, according to the city of Enid, are 23rd from Pine to Elm, and Pine from 21st to 25th.

Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

