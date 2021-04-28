Water has been shut off in an area of the east side of Enid for an emergency water main repair.
The areas affected, according to the city of Enid, are 23rd from Pine to Elm, and Pine from 21st to 25th.
Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 3:12 pm
ENID — Richard, 86, was born on January 12, 1935, in Sutherland, Nebraska, and passed away peacefully on April 27, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service.
NASHVILLE — The services celebrating and honoring the life of Terry Critchlow, 63, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
