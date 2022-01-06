A water outage is planned Friday, Jan. 7, on East Pine from 12th to 16th.
According to the city of Enid, the outage will begin at 8 a.m. so workers can tie in a new water line. Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
Funeral service for Delmar Wedel, 80, will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Anderson-Burris Chapel. Burial follows in Black Bear Cemetery. Visitation with family is 6:00 to 7:00 p.m Monday at funeral home. www.andersonburris.com.
Service for Randall L "Randy" Campbell, 97, Lamont will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lamont United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lamont Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Larry Kyle Sanborn, 78, was born on October 13, 1943, in Coffeyville, Kansas, and passed away on December 30, 2021, in Enid. Services will be held at a later date in Cedar Vale, Kansas. Remembrances shared @www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Services for Ruby Barney, 93, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
