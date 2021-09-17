The city of Enid has reported an emergency water outage on Ritchie while a water main repair is made.
Water is out on Ritchie from Carter to Wallace, and Wallace from Hite to Ritchie.
Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day
The services for Sonya Summers Tyau, 58-year-old former Ames resident, is currently pending with Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
The funeral for Isabell Dennis is this morning at 10:00 in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Rev. Darrel Herde will officiate. Burial will follow in Ames Cemetery.
Service for Cliff will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Lanman Funeral Home Chapel in Helena. Viewing will be 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. before the service on Saturday. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Pond Creek, OK, officiated by Brother Don Beall, with interment following in Pond Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Pond Creek, OK.
The funeral for Isabell Dennis is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Ames Cemetery. Visitation is this evening from 5:00 to 7:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.