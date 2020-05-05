Residents near the 1200 block of West Pine to the 700 block of North Taylor may be without water for several hours Tuesday as city of Enid water crews replace a damaged fire hydrant.
The city reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday water was being shut down in an area bounded by 1200 to 1400 West Pine on the south; 1200 to 1400 West Walnut on the north; 500 to 700 North Tyler on the east; and 500-700 North Taylor on the west.
Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday according to the city press release.
Residents can sign up for mobile app notifications to get communication about road construction, trash schedules, holiday closings, water outages, and other important events by going to: Enid.org/RequestCenter or by downloading the SeeClickFix app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.