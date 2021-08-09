Water service will be interrupted while city crew members repair a broken water main on East Cypress, from 21st to 25th, according to city officials.
Water is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m.
Water service will be interrupted while city crew members repair a broken water main on East Cypress, from 21st to 25th, according to city officials.
Water is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.
October 17, 1948 - July 22, 2021[br]A Celebration of Life Service for Rose Marie (Lavicky) Longacre age 72 of Ocala, FL formerly of Enid and Marlow, OK will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at the Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Cremation arrangements were handled in Ocala, FL and local arrangements are under the d…
May 31, 1941 - August 6, 2021 Funeral services for Less Deane Caleb will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in Cimarron Valley Cemetery, located on N. 2740 Rd, west of Hennessey. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Le…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.