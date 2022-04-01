Construction will begin Monday, April 4, on Garriott from Independence to 3rd to tie in a new water line.
The work will require the closure of the outside, westbound lane of Garriott. In addition, the west, right-hand turn lane for southbound traffic on Grand will be closed at the intersection of Garriott and Grand. Through traffic along Garriott will remain open in both directions.
Work is expected to last about three weeks.
