Water conditions returning to normal after repairs

City of Enid water customers should see a return to normal conditions over the next two or three days after repairs were made to a damaged waterline.
The line, which brings water from the Ames/Drummond well fields was damaged last week near the intersection of Garland and Rupe.
The entire system will not be fully restored for several days into next week, according to the city of Enid. Utility customers are encouraged to limit non-essential or large volume water usage until staff has confirmed the system is fully stabilized. All water lines are being returned to normal operation slowly to reduce the possibility of damage to older pipes from a rapid increase in pressure.
The Public Utilities Department will continue to monitor water storage levels across the system and will provide updates as they are available.
Garland between Evandale Drive and Rupe was set to reopen Monday afternoon to through traffic. The area had been closed during repairs.
