ENID, Okla. — Residents of Ward 2 in Enid can attend a town hall to voice their concerns and hear updates on city projects next week.
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at First Missionary Baptist Church, at 467 E. Garriott.
A citywide town hall meeting also is planned for Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center. All of Enid’s six ward commissioners and Mayor George Pankonin are set to attend.
