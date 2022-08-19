ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Detention Facility Administrator Ben Crooks was featured speaker at the Ward 2 town hall meeting hosted by Commissioner Derwin Norwood at First Missionary Baptist Church on Friday evening.
The main topic was the proposed .30% sales tax to pay for the jail expansion.
“The jail is at 150% occupancy, and the needs have to be addressed,” Crooks said. “Garfield County is once again experiencing some of the same issues they faced 15-17 years ago. We need to be proactive.”
If approved, the tax would begin Jan. 1, 2023, and remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2042.
The roughly $8.5 million expansion and renovation plan would increase the jail by 82 beds in minimum-security, dormitory-style housing, add 16,000 square feet and renovate part of the current 45,000-square-foot building.
In addition, medical, administrative and visitation spaces would be built, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
If passed, about $2.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds also would be applied toward the expansion and renovation.
Constituents and City Manager Jerald Gilbert listened to Crooks address the issues of incarceration in the Enid jail. One of the issues is repeat offenders who have mental health and developmental disabilities.
“We literally don’t have a place to put these people or a way to address their needs,” Crooks said. “We currently have one mental health worker who operates out of a closet.”
Crooks said many times when those with mental health issues are released, they go to places like the Salvation Army. Many who are released from detention have no place to go, he said, so often they return to the jail.
“We have to find ways to create opportunities for these people,” he said. “We need to dangle a carrot in front of them and get them to take steps to improve their life and reward them with a better living situation. The jail is not the answer.”
Crooks went on to say that holding people in jail was the most expensive option and is costing the taxpayers more money.
Resident Lanita Norwood said she knew Crooks and what he was trying to do for Garfield County Detention Facility.
“Mr. Crooks has allowed us into the jail and these people are living in a horrible situation,” she said. “We need to treat these people like human beings. We can’t treat people like animals.”
She urged the crowd to vote yes on the tax increase. Norwood suggested people attend the Criminal Justice Authority meetings held every second Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Crooks said in a group of 13 comparable cities, Enid has the fifth-highest crime rate and the rates are going up. “We really don’t have a choice.”
The second discussion topic on the agenda was from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Monica Smiley and Carrie Reddick addressed the needs of the community in regard to better health.
“We have mobile units that can come out into the community, like mobile clinics on wheels,” Smiley said. “We can do immunizations, screenings and blood pressure checks.”
Reddick is responsible for grants to support these efforts and encouraged the community to take advantage of the opportunity.
