One in every five adults is affected with some sort of arthritis. To assist in coping with this disease, a Walk with Ease program is being offered to adults in the area.
Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU Extension Educator FCS, will offer the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease program. Anyone able to stand without increased pain for 10 minutes will be able to have success with this program. People without arthritis also are invited to join the group to begin a walking program.
Evidence-based results from this program include decreased pain, increased mobility, increased balance, boost in energy and reduced stress with participation for three days a week.
The Walk with Ease program will begin 8:30 a.m. Monday at Garfield County OSU Extension gazebo, 316 E. Oxford. This class is free and will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday through July 10. Wear clothing appropriate for the weather.
Each session will include a short educational program, stretching, walking, cool down and a final stretch.
For more information, call the Garfield County OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.