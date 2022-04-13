Walk with Ease class will begin Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and meet at 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at the Cleveland Trail Head of the Enid walking trail.
This class will run through May 27.
Walk with Ease is a class designed for people with arthritis but is appropriate for all, said Joy Rhodes, 4-H educator in Garfield County. The class promotes education about arthritis self-management and walking safely and comfortably.
One advantage of this walking program is the accountability to the group as you start a new habit. The program encourages members to continue their walking program and explore other exercise and self-management programs that deliver proven benefits for people with arthritis.
Although Walk with Ease is designed for people with arthritis it is a practical and useful resource for all, Rhodes said. The program is designed for adult men and women, fit or not, and is excellent for anyone who wants to increase physical activity to gain the benefits of exercise, she said.
There is no fee for this class. Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will provide a workbook for each participant that will serve as a discussion topic. The library has received a grant for promotion of healthy living for the local residents.
Anyone who can be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain should be able to participate successfully, Rhodes said.
To enroll in the program, contact the library at (580) 234-6313 to register. Classes will last for about one hour and will meet at the Oakwood Mall Food Court in case of bad weather.
