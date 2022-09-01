Area residents will be walking to end Alzheimer’s Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Enid.
As part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual fundraising event, participants have been raising money for a cure for this devastating illness. The culmination of their effort will be the walk itself.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. The Alzheimer’s Association provides support services to those effected, research for a cure and education about this illness that touches so many.
More than 20 teams will start gathering at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at The One, 424 S. Grand. Booths will be set up with information from the association as well as various sponsors of the event. At 6 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place, followed by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s itself. Walkers will carry flowers representing their connection to Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association is searching for more sponsors, walk participants and donors to help make this event a success. The goal for this year’s Enid walk is $50,000. Everyone who raises at least $100 will receive a free T-shirt. Anyone can sign up or make a donation by going to alz.org. For more information, contact Shelby Waters at (580) 232-2100 or sbwaters@alz.org.
