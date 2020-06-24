The city of Enid is taking nominations for the 2020 Walk of Fame award to be presented in September during the celebration of the Cherokee Strip Days.
The Walk of Fame is an award given by the city to people who have made significant contributions to the Enid community.
To be considered for the Walk of Fame, a person must have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community or have made an extraordinary contribution or act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Nominations will be accepted in the city clerk's office in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, until 5 p.m. July 15. Nominations received after the deadline will be retained for consideration the following year. The Walk of Fame committee will review the nominations and may consider someone who do not receive nominations.
Nominations can be sent to City of Enid, Attn: City Clerk - Nomination for Walk of Fame, 401 W. Garriott, Enid, OK 73701.
