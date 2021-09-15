Walk for Jesus, a non-denominational effort to promote the body of Christ throughout the community, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Crosslin Park.
A 2.1 mile walk is optional for the free event, which also will feature gospel music, preaching, testimony, free T-shirts, barbecue and a bounce house. Oklahoma Blood Institute also will be there 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with its Bloodmobile, according to organizers. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call (877) 340-8777 or go to obi.org.
The event will be located at the No. 1 shelter at the park, 1520 W. Oxford. Those attending can enter from the park’s Purdue entrance.
