WAKITA, Okla. — A Wakita woman was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident in Grant County.
Diana Jane Solorio, 67, was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. She was admitted to OU Medical in stable condition with head and trunk injuries.
The accident happened at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on County Road Logan northeast of Wakita.
According to the report, Solorio was driving a 2008 Ford Expedition east on County Road Logan when she ran into the back of a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Rodney C. Conrady, 61, of Wakita. Conrady's vehicle, also heading east, went into the north ditch. Conrady was treated at St. Mary's for a head injury and released, according to the report.
According to the report, the condition of both drivers was apparently normal, and the cause of the accident was inattention. Solorio was wearing a seat belt, but Conrady wasn't, the report states.
