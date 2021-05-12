Friday is the last day to apply for Lahoma residents to register to be eligible to vote in the June 8 OG&E franchise election.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Jody Helm said applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than midnight Friday. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications also may be submitted to any tag agency that also is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason the application was not approved. Helm said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the election board office.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application to be eligible for elections in Garfield County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You also may complete a form at the election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available.
The vote June 8 will determine if Lahoma will continue to receive electricity from OG&E for 25 years.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, call (580) 237-6016.
