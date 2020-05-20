As the state of Oklahoma continues to reopen, Visit Enid is teaming up with Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s #OKHereWeGo campaign to encourage Oklahomans to get out, shop and dine.
“We have seen our Oklahoma restaurants, shops, hotels and tourism attractions weather some truly rough times in these past few months,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also is Oklahoma’s Secretary of Tourism and Branding. “I’ve been so impressed by the toughness and ingenuity they’ve shown — not that I would expect any less. We want to support them in any way we can, and we felt this campaign would be a terrific way to help remind Oklahomans that they can help these great businesses survive and thrive in the coming months.”
The #OKHereWeGo Campaign features billboards in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets, television spots highlighting Oklahoma museums, restaurants, shops and other popular tourism businesses, #OKHereWeGo stickers and buttons available for consumers and employees at Oklahoma business and tourism industry organizations.
The Enid Welcome Center remains closed until Phase II of the city’s three-phase reopening plan begins on June 1, and will have #OKHereWeGo items available once it reopens, according to a press release.
Other Enid locations remaining closed until June 1 include Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Stride Bank Center and Gaslight Theatre, as well as sporting events and Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
But many local businesses and restaurants have reopened, and Visit Enid director Marcy Jarrett said she encourages people to get out and enjoy the community when they feel safe to do so.
“Eat in our restaurants, shop in our retail locations, enjoy the city parks while maintaining social distancing,” Jarrett said. “Then share your activity on your social media channels. This will help show those outside Enid that we are enjoying ourselves in our city.”
Some of the Enid events scheduled or rescheduled for June and July include the Gaslight Theatre drama “No Exit” and its Shakespeare in the Park presentation, “Twelfth Night,” three Connie Mack baseball tournaments at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, two auto racing nights at Enid Speedway and the annual Van Buren Cruisers event. A complete listing of calendar events is available at VisitEnid.org.
