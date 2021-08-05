Event planners seeking grant funding from Visit Enid, the city of Enid’s destination marketing organization, need to be aware of the upcoming deadline for applications.
Grant applications must be submitted by Aug. 31 for events held between Oct. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. Local events staged May 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022, will have a March 31, 2022, deadline to submit applications. Submit all grant applications at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott.
The Visit Enid Advisory Board awards grants based upon the event’s ability to attract visitors to Enid. Recipients of Visit Enid grants in past years include Kites over Enid, Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo, Red Bird Farm Harvest Market, FLY Film Festival, Ultimate Challenge PRCA Extreme Bulls and Mid-America Nationals Youth Wrestling Tournament.
Contact director Rob Houston at (580) 616-7369 or Rob@VisitEnid.org to obtain a grant application or for more information.
