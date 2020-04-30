Beginning today, the Vision television and entertainment guide will be included in each Friday’s newspaper. That’s a day earlier than when the TV guide previously had been published.
“Friday is traditionally considered the best day for entertainment news,” said News & Eagle Publisher Jeff Funk. “We hope readers will get used to the new day — Fridays — for this longstanding part of the daily newspaper.”
Television listings, streaming video releases, movie capsules, crossword and word find puzzles will be in the tabloid section, as usual.
