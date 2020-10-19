International Chisholm Trail Association (ICTA) is inviting the public to “Zoom Up the Chisholm Trail” Friday, during a full-day virtual conference on the history and heritage of the historic cattle trail.
“Zooming Up the Chisholm Trail” will be presented 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday, via the Zoom online platform.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to zoom up the cattle trail online from the comfort of your home,” ICTA President Dennis Katzenmeier said. “Experience the history and heritage of the old Chisholm Trail and help us achieve its designation as a National Historic Trail.”
During this day-long event, attendees will “hear about some of the perhaps lesser-known history about the Chisholm Trail,” according to a press release.
Sessions include the “many cultures that herded cattle up the Chisholm Trail and other cattle trails,” women on the trail, and the Mexican vaquero influence on cowboy tradition of the American West.
The conference also will “look at the Chisholm Trail through the eyes of today,” according to the press release, with sessions on the modern beef industry, opportunities for heritage tourism through partnerships, and congressional efforts to designate the Chisholm Trail a National Historic Trail, featuring Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.
“The National Park Service has reported that the (Chisholm and Western) trails meet the criteria for a national designation,” ICTA legislative chair Ron Wilson said. “We are so grateful to Senator Moran and Congressman Estes for their leadership, since they are preparing legislation that would protect private property rights while achieving national recognition for these historic trails in our states. “
The purpose of ICTA is to “identify, preserve, develop, celebrate and promote the Chisholm Trail and all the great Cattle Trails of the 19th Century for education and heritage tourism, with its ultimate goal to keep the history of the great cattle drive alive,” according to a press release.
Registration fee for the online event is $25. which includes 2021 membership dues for ICTA. A video recording of the entire conference also will be archived for viewing later, for members who register.
Learn more about the conference and register at the organization’s website, https://www.chisholmtrailassn.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.