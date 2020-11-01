Virtual public meetings to end Nov. 15

OKLAHOMA CITY — State lawmakers will require all government bodies to start meeting again in person starting Nov. 16 even as health officials are urging Oklahomans to social distance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Since March, the Legislature has permitted Oklahoma public bodies to meet virtually. This practice allowed appointees, elected officials and the public to participate remotely in a bid to protect participants from COVID-19 until Nov. 15.
Because of how they wrote the law, even Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt can’t use an emergency declaration to override its end date.
“The temporary modifications to the Open Meetings Act required legislative action to be possible,” spokesman Charlie Hannema said. “Senate Bill 661 states those modifications expire on Nov. 15 regardless if a state of emergency continues. Any extensions or changes would require further legislation.”
Legislators aren’t scheduled to reconvene until February — unless they hold a special session.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said a number of lawmakers in March believed President Donald Trump and Stitt’s pronouncements that the state would be on top of the pandemic by the end of summer.
“I think there’s a lot of things that folks thought would have been different,” he said. “Looking back on it, this is something we probably should have continued through the spring. Obviously, the time period wasn’t long enough.”
Now, the state is reaching the point where lawmakers need to consider a special session given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalization numbers, he said.
“The fact is if we don’t do this, we may exacerbate an already bad situation in our communities,” he said.
Nichols said if COVID-19 spreads across city councils and government boards and commissions, “we would have a situation where government couldn’t function because people are sick and couldn’t get together.”
“If you’ve got COVID, you’re going to need to quarantine,” Nichols said. “City councils and these boards and commissions require quorums to conduct business. If we have a spread among elected and appointed officials, it would really cripple our ability to carry out government at all levels. They wouldn’t be able to get together to make those decisions because of the potential spread of coronavirus.”
He said Tulsa city councilors already have reached out to him with concerns.
Spokesmen for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, did not respond to a request for comment. McCall also served as House author of SB 661.
“Virtual meetings are like a double-edged sword,” said Andy Moore, director of Freedom of Information Oklahoma. “They are great because they are more accessible when done properly. You can reach a broader audience without them leaving their home.”
The virtual meetings also allow the public to participate safely from home.
The downside, he said, is people lose something when they’re not physically present. Elected officials can hide behind a camera, and it’s easier to take hard votes without having to look constituents in the eye.
“We think it should be extended, but there should be some provisions about that,” Moore said.
He said the legislation was created in a rush last spring. Meetings should be held in person whenever safely possible, government bodies should record and archive meetings and language should be clarified about how meetings are posted.
Also, government leaders need to state how they plan to attend a meeting and stick to it. He said some officials said have said they’ll be there in person, but then join virtually “as a way to avoid that confrontation.”
“It’s a balancing act,” Moore said. “A very thin line of a balancing act. I think protecting the public’s health is of paramount importance, but we want to make sure they still have access to the same meetings and information.”
