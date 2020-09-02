Video details Enid man's COVID-19 struggles

ENID, Okla. — Struggling with a partially paralyzed face, an Enid man records a video detailing his extreme COVID-19 symptoms.
Mitch Lyon, 39, was quarantined but wanted to get information to people. He uploaded a video to Facebook on Aug. 25 following his diagnosis. Wrapped in a blanket and wearing a breathing strip to assist with a collapsed nostril, he talked about the worst of dealing with the virus. The video was viewed more than 8,000 times in a few days.
“Hello friends,” Lyon said in beginning of the video. “This is Mitch and this is just a video I wanted to make kind of telling about my journey.”
Lyon, who also plays music at his church, believes he contracted the virus while directing the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at Gaslight Theatre. He didn’t require the cast and crew to wear masks during rehearsal until one actor tested positive. Afterward, masks were required in the building, except for the final week of rehearsal when on stage. The production continued without incident until the night before the final show.
On Aug. 7, Lyon learned one of the crew members tested positive. This was the same day the left side of Lyon’s tongue went numb.
The final performance was canceled because of safety concerns.
Lyon’s first test came back negative. However, he was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a condition that leaves half of a person’s face drooping and one eye unable to close.
According to The Mayo Clinic’s website, the exact cause is unknown but is “believed to be the result of swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of your face. Or it might be a reaction that occurs after a viral infection.”
A second COVID-19 test, on Aug. 24, came back positive.
Meanwhile, about seven of the 20 people involved with the musical developed symptoms or tested positive, including his assistant director, Tiffany Harvey.
Harvey exercises regularly and considers herself to be in good shape. She started developing nausea, headaches and trouble breathing days after Lyon.
“I can’t run right now,” Harvey said. “I tried to run and couldn’t get a third of a mile without stopping before I was out of breath.”
She said her experience was mild compared to Lyon, who called her the day he became ill.
His condition worsened the following week. Additional symptoms included insomnia, vomiting and memory loss.
“At one point I got in the bathtub with Epson salts and I think I fell asleep in there. I don't know like how I got back out,” he said during a video interview. “That was probably the scariest thing.”
Lyon is the father of two children. His daughter, 7, isn’t old enough to understand the extent of the illness, he said. However, his son, 11, knows people die from it. He worries about the impact on both of them.
“The two of us talked for a few minutes and I just said, ‘Listen, man. If you're afraid, let's talk about it 'cause I know it sucks right now. I know I can't see you and you can't see me, but we can talk.'”
His children are with their mother while he is quarantined. He receives help from family, friends and a neighbor.
Low energy prevented him from wanting to talk to others. Yet, one day he decided to archive his experience and share it. He said he felt there was so much varying information about COVID-19, speculation about his health and non-professional advice, he wanted to take charge of his story.
Still weak, he recorded an unscripted video. He posted it, not expecting much more than a few views. He got so much more.
"I thought, 'You know, 10 people are going to watch this. That's cool.' So, I decided to look and see what was going on. At that point there were 4,500 views and I thought, ‘This is just nuts!’ and that was overnight.”
The video was shared more than 60 times. Most of the comments contained prayers, love and sympathy.
One Facebook user thanked him for sharing his story and said, “I think people need to see how severely this affects a person and isn’t ‘just like the flu’ for many who contract it.”
Lyon said the responses have made him emotional. At one point he was ready to give up and now wonders if he can find purpose in his pain.
“Maybe this is the reason. So that I could share this and it could help other people or it could educate other people,” he said. “Maybe God was using me to share.”