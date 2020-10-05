Disabled American Veterans and the recruiting firm RecruitMilitary will host a virtual career fair for veterans 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The free virtual hiring event is for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses, according to a press release.

"Unemployment continues to hold steady at record highs and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend surging to 9% from just 3% at this time last year," according to the press release. "The good news: there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now."

Industries seeking employees include distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals and select retail.

"RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats," according to the press release.

Since the onset of COVID-19 RecruitMilitary has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 1,300 exhibitors with access to 40,000 military-trained candidates, according to the press release.

For more information and to register for the virtual career fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/RecruitMilitaryFair.

