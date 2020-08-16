Organizers of a craft show set for Oct. 16-17 are looking for vendors.
Booths are $40 for a 10-by-10 booth and $75 for a 20-by-10 booth. Spaces will increase by $10 after Sept. 15. Crafters must stay the entire day and furnish their tables and chairs.
Proceeds from booths will go toward medical expenses for an area girl who has been diagnosed with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA, formerly called Wegener’s).
The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17.
In addition, police dog demonstrations will be held and Enid Fire Department will talk about safety. There also will be a food truck.
Call (580) 977-9171 for more information.
