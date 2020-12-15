The Last-Minute Market, a vendor and craft event, will take place Saturday at the Santa Fe Depot, 202 W. Walnut.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendor spaces are $30.
In addition to the vendor event, there will be a cookie contest and a soup cook-off. The entry fee for either contest is $10, and the winner will get a cash prize.
To reserve a space or enter one of the cooking contests, call (580) 402-6732 or email info@enidevents.com.
