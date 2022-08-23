ENID, Okla. — Abby Vandiver, a postsecondary graphic arts student at Autry Technology Center, has been elected president of the national SkillsUSA college/postsecondary division. Her SkillsUSA adviser is Cheryl Cooksey.
To qualify for a national office, SkillsUSA members must adhere to the candidate process for their school and state association. Once qualified, candidates begin the campaign process during the national conference to student delegates representing all 50 states and three territories.
Elections were run by the SkillsUSA House of Delegates during the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) held June 20-24 in Atlanta. The student officers were elected through a formal process that concluded June 24 at the closing Awards Session of the NLSC when they were announced.
Vandiver was elected along with five high school representatives and the vice president on the college/postsecondary level for the 2022-23 school year. During their year of service, officers will facilitate workshops and sessions for students and instructors, train other members, advocate on behalf of SkillsUSA to elected officials and representatives of business and industry and represent the national organization at various events.
“Each of these students has a true passion for SkillsUSA and for CTE. Through the election process, they demonstrated a deep knowledge of the SkillsUSA Framework and a work ethic that will make them great leaders to serve our members,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “I look forward to working closely with this national officer team throughout the school year.”
NLSC is the largest and most diverse annual showcase of skill training in the nation with over 13,000 attendees and 108 leadership and skilled trades competitions planned and managed by industry to their standards for entry-level employees in each field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.