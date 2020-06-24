Vance Spouses’ Club (VSC) recently awarded $9,000 in scholarships to 10 local high school graduates and two spouses.
Scholarship funds were raised primarily from the VSC Thrift Shop and the annual Holiday Market Place.
Receiving $1,400 scholarships were Kelli Hansen, Kyle Judy and Ashlyn Orr. Hansen, a homeschool graduate, will attend Covenant College and major in international relations. Judy, a graduate of Enid High School, will attend Colorado School of Mines and major in electrical engineering. Orr, a graduate of Oklahoma Bible Academy, will attend the University of Nebraska and major in biochemistry.
Receiving $650 scholarships were Elizabeth Ostermaier and Nicholas Smith. Ostermaier, a graduate of Enid High School, will attend Rogers State University and major in sports management. Smith, a graduate of Oklahoma Bible Academy, will attend Oklahoma State University and major in management information systems.
Receiving $500 scholarships were Micah Chambers, Isabela Gonzalez, Bailee Terry and Jonathan Tonnell. Chambers, a homeschool graduate, will attend the University of Tennessee and major in kinesiology. Gonzalez, a graduate of Chisholm High School, will attend Oklahoma Baptist University and major in physics. Terry, a graduate of Oklahoma Bible Academy, will attend Oklahoma Baptist University and major in nursing. Tonnell, a homeschool graduate, will attend Liberty University and major in mechanical engineering.
Receiving a $200 scholarship was Brigitte Kasten, a graduate of Chisholm High School. Kasten will attend Northern Oklahoma College Enid and major in interior design.
In addition to the high school recipients, Vance Spouses’ Club also awarded two spouses with scholarships for continuing education. Receiving $650 scholarships were Kassandra King and Teara Parker. King is attending Arizona State University working on her master of social work degree. Parker is attending Liberty University working to become a certified financial planner.
Each recipient received a scholarship certificate, graduation cookies and a balloon, at home or work, from 2019-20 VSC President Dinah Dziolek, VSC Welfare Vice President Ashley Hendricks and VSC Historian Andrea Luker. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, a large gathering to celebrate the recipients was not held this year.
