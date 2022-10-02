VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Efforts are routinely made by Vance Air Force Base to best meet the needs of their personnel and their families. During the recently held Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Washington, D.C., Sherlene Brown, the wife of 22nd Chief of Staff of the Air Force Charles Brown, highlighted the need to address shortcomings in the aid of Air Force spouses and families.
The Enid Area Air Force Association Chapter 214, as well as the Vance Spouses Club and the national Air Force Association then teamed up to come up with a way to help Vance spouses who work from home in the form of a location on base for them to work while in a more work-like environment with others in similar situations. This will be called the Vance Spouse Space, which will open Oct. 12.
The need for a working space on base has increased with more people working from home. A space in the Community Chapel Activities Center, Building 528 at Vance will be transformed into a two-room working space. One room will consist of a work space will the other will be made into a conference room. Funding for the project is foreseen to come from three areas: Enid’s AFA chapter, AFA National and the Vance Spouses Club.
Geoff Clark, board president of the Enid AFA Chapter 214, who worked 30 years with Raytheon Technologies helping develop weapons systems, said the ingenuity of Vance gets talked about at the highest levels of leadership of the Air Force and that this is another example of that.
He said the Vance Spouse Space is in line with the Air Force’s Five and Thrive initiative, which brings attention to what are seen as the top-five quality of life challenges for military families: childcare, education, healthcare, housing and spouse employment.
“The Vance Spouses Club, they’ve kind of taken that on and personalized it,” Clark said. “They were able to meet and say, ‘OK, if this is the chief’s priority, and if we were to focus on these things, how would we be able to focus on it from the lens of Vance Air Force Base.’ So they were able to come up with the idea of the co-work environment as a way to say, ‘OK, this is our focus on spousal employment. This is our deal.’”
A workspace for Vance spouses isn’t a brand new concept, but it will provide the space on base for the first time. It can be hard on military families to get acclimated to the area, especially when only in Enid for a few years in some cases. Clark said some ideas were tried around the community, but for one reason or another did not last.
“I use the opportunity to go to the national conference as a way to ask other instillations if they had anything like this,” Clark said. “And from what I found, it’s largely no, not really. We’ve seen some evidence of some things that were tried in the past that just started failing for whatever reason. And our take on it at Vance is that maybe they just didn’t scope it correctly.”
The national Air Force Association has already asked this endeavor to be documented so a blueprint of the spouse space can be taken and become a part of other military bases around the country.
It has support from Col. Jay Johnson, Wing Commander, and his wife, Kristen. Kristen Johnson said a template will be drawn up for other installations to utilize.
“Enid AFA Chapter 214 is honored to partner with Vance AFB and the Vance Spouses Club for this vital initiative,” she said. “We are hopeful that in cooperation with Enid Community Partners we can find expertise and funding resources to aid in the launch of Spouse Space. In addition, our chapter will be sharing with AFA National the template of how to replicate a co-work space on other US Air Force and US Space Force installations.”
Enid AFA Chapter 214 will be canvassing the community for donations and expertise required to bring about this space. The goal is to raise $2,500 for this effort.
“As Vance AFB shows military members what right looks like, Vance AFB spouses are encouraged to gain development alongside their service member,” according to Vance Air Force Base. “Learning and growing from their time within the Vance and Enid communities, spouses gain valuable insight and expertise. Active spouse development like those found at the Vance Spouse Space strengthens the bonds of our military. These opportunities empower our spouses to shift their perspective from a feeling of being underutilized and lacking control, to becoming confident as the flexible, resilient powerhouses that we know military spouses to be.
“The timely proposal of the Vance Spouse Space garnered the attention of national AFA representatives already working on quality of life initiatives for Department of the Air Force families. As Vance AFB is the start of many Air Force careers for Airmen and their families, the Vance Spouse Space is being reviewed as a potential pilot program to be implemented across all DAF installations.”
