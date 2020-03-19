A recently completed annual survey shows military families are feeling increasingly cut off from traditional support networks in the Department of Defense.
Officials at Vance Air Force Base say airmen at Vance are not immune to the hardships highlighted in the survey, but are uniquely supported by the Enid community.
The 10th annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey, conducted by Blue Star Families and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, "shows military families are concerned that their diverse 21st century needs are not being met by the Department of Defense," according to a survey press release.
“In addition to exploring the many challenges military-connected families are facing, we also explored the capacity of local civilian communities to support them,” said Hisako Sonethavilay, Blue Star Families director of Applied Research. “With almost 70% living off-installation, families are becoming increasingly reliant on civilians to meet their needs."
Vance assessed each of the survey's areas of concern, regarding civilian community support for off-installation service members and their families, and responded to those concerns in response to a query from the News & Eagle.
Homeschooling
One area of concern raised in the survey is that military families are homeschooling at rates higher than the civilian population, citing the need for schedule flexibility, poor public school options and stabilizing the child’s academic experience.
In a provided statement, Vance public affairs said some children at Vance are homeschooled, and "Vance supports a family’s inherent right to choose from the available options the best way to educate their children given their individual situations."
But, the public affairs office also noted the base's "fantastic relationship with the local public schools."
"We sit on the local school board, stay abreast of the current initiatives to improve school education, and advise on unique challenges faced by military families and how they might be mitigated by local administrators and educators to best support military children," according to the statement. "We also have a school liaison officer at Vance available to all military families as a valuable source of information and assistance for any military parents that may need their services."
Childcare
More than half of military families surveyed said a lack of availability of child care negatively impacted military spouses' ability to seek employment or education. This was particularly pronounced for families living off-base.
On-base childcare is available at Vance, including the Child Development Center (CDC), which is accredited by National Association of Education for Young children, and a youth center and teen center.
Enrollment at the CDC is about 70 children of military, contractor and Defense Department civilian employees, with a wait-list typically less than 30 days to enroll a child.
Vance also offers discounts to local child care facilities.
Financial stress
The Blue Star Families survey found 63% of military families experience financial stress, especially due to underemployment or unemployment for spouses, and out-of-pocket moving and housing costs.
The Vance public affairs office noted a separate survey, from MarketWatch.com, found 69% of American workers as a whole reported suffering financial stress — higher than the survey found for military members. Scholarships also are offered in partnership between the base and Enid community for Vance spouses to attend post-secondary education in Enid, and two financial advisors are available on base for airmen and their families, free-of-charge.
Interest-free grants and loans also are available for service members in crisis through Air Force Aid Society and American Red Cross.
High unemployment for spouses
Closely linked to the previous responses on financial stress, the survey found 24% of military spouses are actively seeking work, but unemployed.
Vance public affairs said good strides have been made in recent years to reduce hurdles for spouse employment when service members are transferred, such as new laws allowing spouses to transfer professional licenses between states.
The public affairs response also noted good hiring rates for military spouses in the Enid community.
"Vance AFB cannot speak to all local communities at Air Force bases worldwide, but here in Enid, local employers continue to seek out our military spouses for employment and appreciate the value their unique experience brings to their organizations," they said.
A sense of belonging
Vance officials said one of the problems noted in the survey simply doesn't apply at Vance — 43% of survey respondents said they don't feel they belong to their local community.
"Fortunately, this is not an issue we see within our local community," said Vance public affairs. "Enid continues to support and grow with Vance to meet the challenges our families may face. We cannot say 'thank you' enough to our community partners, and are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you every day."
A unique lifestyle
The Vance public affairs office said military life carries unique challenges, but the Enid community also provides unique support to Vance airmen.
"It is no secret that military members and their families live a different lifestyle than the average American," they said. "This unique lifestyle does introduce additional stress beyond traditional American family lifestyles.
"It cannot be overlooked that we at Vance are extremely fortunate to have a community like Enid that rallies around our airmen and their families at every turn and makes them feel at home from the first day they arrive."
The full 2019 Military Family Lifestyle Survey is available at https://bluestarfam.org/survey.
