More than 50% of Vance Air Force Base’s fleet of T-1A Jayhawks, T-6A Texan IIs and T-38 Talons were relocated Thursday to airfields in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas in anticipation of severe weather forecast to hit Oklahoma on Friday.
“We made this decision for two reasons,” said 71st Flying Training Wing commander Col. Jay Johnson. “First is the need to protect our $1.2 billion fleet. Any aircraft staying in place will be hangared, both at Vance and in the Joint Use Hangar at Woodring Regional Airfield, here in Enid.”
Woodring often acts as Vance’s “fourth runway,” and is a strategic asset for the installation.
“We also want to continue our mission of training the world’s greatest aviators, and sending out a majority of our fleet today ensures we can continue, despite the weather,” said Johnson.
The aircraft are expected back on base Sunday, and normal flying operations will resume Monday morning.
According to National Weather Service, much of the state, including the Enid area, is in a marginal risk for severe weather Friday, the lowest of its five rankings. The marginal risk level shows a very low potential for tornadoes; hail up to quarter size; and wind gusts to 60 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.