The Hairston (Main) Gate at Vance Air Force Base will close Monday for three to four months, for upgrades to the gate's entry control equipment.
Normal traffic will use the Baker (West) Gate for entering and leaving Vance. Commercial traffic will use the Commercial Gate to enter the base and the Baker Gate to exit the base.
The Vance Visitor Center will remain open, and after hours, entry controllers still will be able to grant access through the Baker gate.
