VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Corey Simmons, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, upgraded the base's Health Protection Condition posture Friday morning in response to mounting concerns over spread of the coronavirus.
Health Protection Condition (HPCON) ratings are similar to Force Protection Conditions, which dictate the security posture on military installations.
One airmen was quarantined at Altus Air Force Base on Thursday after a presumptive positive test for COVID-19. The Air Force released details of that case by press release on Thursday.
As of Friday morning, Vance Public Affairs said their office was not aware of any airmen on the base having been tested for COVID-19, and there currently are no confirmed cases at the base. Terri Schaefer, chief of public affairs at Vance, said no airmen at Vance currently are quarantined, and if and when coronavirus does present itself at Vance, the base plans to make it known to the public as quickly as possible, much in the same way as Altus did on Thursday.
There are no confirmed cases in Northwest Oklahoma, as of Friday morning, according to information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Vance upgraded from the normal baseline operations to HPCON Alpha, the second-lowest of five HPCON levels.
With the upgraded posture, airmen, civilians and contractors on base are directed to:
• Review all health alerts
• Review plans and preparations (i.e., training, stocks, and posture)
• Routine hand washing
• Cough/sneeze into sleeve
• Healthy diet, exercise, vaccinations and education
Anyone accessing the base is asked to communicate personal risk, symptoms or questions to the 71st Medical Group at (580) 213-7416 during duty hours and to the Nurse Advice Line at 1(800) 874-2273 after duty hours.
HPCON A measures are mandatory for Vance AFB service members and are highly encouraged for DoD civilian and contractor employees, and family members, according to the base press release.
"These measures are required to ensure the continued health and safety for our downtown partners, civilians and families."
Links provided by Vance to stay updated on coronavirus information include:
• Travel updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
• COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
• Department of State Travel Advisories: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/
• CDC Health Travel Notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.