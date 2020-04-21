City of Enid street officials said the intersection of Cleveland and Kiowa Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday.
The closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 5:40 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
ENID - Services are pending at this time for Jimmy Ruzek, 75-year-old Enid resident, through Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Call (580) 233-1700, or visit www.enidwecare.com to leave condolences.
ENID - A private family Celebration of Life Service for Burney A. Smither, age 101, will be today at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. View services at www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID - Services are pending for Brett Houston Pyle, 69, of Enid. Arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory, Enid. www.andersonburris.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.