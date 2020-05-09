ENID, Okla. — A woman was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon east of Enid, police said.
Sgt. Roberto Norton said Enid Police Department received a call at 2:41 p.m. reporting an accident between a train and a pedestrian at the railroad tracks just east of 42nd on U.S. 412. Officers arrived at the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Life EMS.
The deceased woman was identified Sunday as Ashley Surrett, 33. of Enid, Norton said.
Officers learned at the scene the conductor spotted a woman walking along the bridge just to the north of the highway, gave warning and struck the woman. Norton said.
