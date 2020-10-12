ENID, Okla. — Wingstop has set an opening date for its franchise in Neilson Square, according to company officials.
The restaurant will employ 30-40 and open Nov. 4 at 3514 W. Garriott, the old Payless Shoe Source. The franchise began listing job opportunities for the Enid location in July.
According to the company's website, Wingstop began in Garland, Texas, as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant, and has since grown to more than 1,400 locations across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the U.K. and the United Arab Emirates.
For information on the company and to see a menu, go to wingstop.com.
