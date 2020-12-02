ENID, Okla. — The Enid area could see 4-6 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, according to an update from the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning.
A winter storm warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday, according to NWS, and covers Garfield, Blaine, Custer, Major, Grant, Alfalfa, Woods, Woodward, Ellis and Harper counties.
"While a storm system moves over the region Wednesday into Thursday, snow will begin across western and northern Oklahoma and spread south and east toward central Oklahoma by Wednesday night," according to a warning from Wednesday. "The heaviest snow is expected to occur over northwest Oklahoma."
"Heavy snow is expected over much of the northwest quadrant of Oklahoma today and tonight," the warning states. "Most of the accumulating snow will be in the areas near and north of I-40 ... and near and west of I-35. Gusty north winds may cause blowing and drifting of the snow, particularly in far western Oklahoma. Snowfall accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected in far northwest Oklahoma, mainly in the Woodward area. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over much of northwest Oklahoma, especially this afternoon through tonight."
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews began salt and sand operations Wednesday morning in Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle because of slick bridges and roads, according to an ODOT alert.
"Drivers should be alert to slick conditions and are encouraged to delay travel if possible in these areas," the alert said. "Crews will continue round-the-clock salt/sand and plowing operations until highways are clear."
The Enid area is expected to see rain and snow on Wednesday, according to NWS, with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible.
The high Wednesday is expected to be 33, with a north wind at 11-15 mph.
Rain and snow will continue Wednesday night, switching to snow around 1 a.m., according to NWS. Another 2-4 inches of snow is possible Wednesday night.
Thursday is forecast to see a 20% chance of more snow before noon. The high Thursday is expected to be 38.
Friday will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 46, according to NWS.
