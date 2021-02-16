As of 10:15 a.m., Southwest Power Pool notified OG&E that temporary service interruptions are not required at this time, according to an OG&E social media post.
"We continue to coordinate with SPP should more action be required," OG&E said in a Facebook post. "While temporary service interruptions are not being required at this time, the continued extreme cold weather forecasted for the region, combined with the high demand for natural gas, increases the potential for the reinstatement of these short-term service interruptions. Please continue taking steps to reduce natural gas and electricity use to minimize further interruptions."
According to OG&E's System Watch as of 11 a.m. there were 13,694 customers without power, including 908 in Enid and 203 in Lahoma.
System Watch shows that some outages in Enid have an estimated restoration time before noon, while others are still being assessed.
Rolling blackouts were reported this morning in Enid, Alva, Hennessey, Woodward and Lahoma. Other cities affected, according to an OG&E Facebook post are Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Tishomingo, Norman, Edmond, Pauls Valley, Glenpool, Yukon, Ardmore, Kingston, Guthrie, Fort Smith, Ark., Midwest City, Sapulpa, El Reno, Del City, Choctaw, Bethany and Warr Acres.
OG&E started rolling blackouts, ordered by the Southwest Power Pool, early Tuesday morning across the state to reduce demand on the system, according to company officials.
The SPP alerts are due to several factors resulting from widespread, long-lasting and extreme cold weather. These factors include, but are not limited to, high electricity use across the entire SPP system and limited wind power and natural gas availability, according to OG&E.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management sent out steps people can do to conserve energy:
• Postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until mid-day or after 9 p.m. when the demand for electricity decreases.
• Turn off electric lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using.
• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
ONG provides conservation tips
Oklahoma Natural Gas also is urging energy conservation during the extreme winter weather.
"The unprecedented cold weather has led to many questions about what we are doing to continue delivering gas safely to your home," ONG said in a press release. "Because your safety is our top priority, our employees are working around the clock to do everything they can to keep your service up and running."
ONG said in the release that in order to reduce the number of people who could potentially lose service, residents need to conserve energy.
"Given the historic nature of this weather, it will take all of us to avoid a large outage situation," the ONG release states.
Officials said they are seeing much higher natural gas use coupled with supply issues.
"As of this morning, our suppliers of natural gas are experiencing freezing gas wells due to the duration of the extreme cold," the release states. "This is impacting the amount of gas they are able to provide to us."
The company said there have been few outages given the deteriorating weather conditions. However, with below-freezing temperatures forecast throughout the week, shortages are expected and officials are putting measures in place to keep gas service in place.
The ONG release said customers can help with this effort by lowering thermostats by a few degrees, adjusting the temperature on water heaters, sealing leaks around doors and windows using blankets or towels, change or clear furnace filters, refrain from doing laundry or washing dishes for a few days, close blinds and curtains.
"Conservation is critical right now to avoid any widespread outages. If an outage situation occurs, it will take an extended length of time to get your service restored. Once our system is operating again, we need to visit each home to check for leaks and re-establish gas service. This would lead to longer periods without service," the release states.
What should I do if I lose electricity?
During electrical outages, ONG requests customers turn off their furnaces and wait 10 minutes once power is restored to restart the systems.
"This will help our natural gas system adjust to the increase in usage and avoid any further disruptions," the release states.
Any questions about the information provided in the release can be directed to ONG's Facebook or Twitter or by emailing media@oklahomanaturalgas.com.
