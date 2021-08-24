Editor's note: his story was updated with more information at 5:53 p.m. on Aug. 24.
ENID, Okla. — Police arrested a 57-year-old Enid man after he allegedly stabbed another man Tuesday.
Michael Ransom was arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and unrelated county warrants, according to a press release from Enid Police Department.
At 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call from a man in the 1200 block of South 2nd reporting a man who had been stabbed and was "bleeding profusely" on his porch.
Upon arrival, responders found a 66-year-old man — whose name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified of the assault — with at least two stab wounds to his upper torso.
When asked what happened, the man said he'd been stabbed by "Michael," according to EPD.
Lt. Bryan Hart said after being stabbed at his home, the victim sought help at two other locations in the area before the 911 call was made.
Hart said the victim was transported by Life EMS to the parking lot of Jumbo Foods on 30th, placed on a medical helicopter and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is in critical condition.
Responding officers were able to follow a trail of blood from the home where the 911 call was made to the victim's home in the 200 block of East Ohio, the release said.
Inside the open door of the residence, officers could see Ransom, who police said was the victim's roommate. Ransom had a claw hammer in the waistband of his pants and a knife clipped to his belt.
Ransom was not interviewed following his arrest because it was believed he was too intoxicated at the time, according to police.
The incident reminds under investigation.
EPD also is investigating the stabbing of a 40-year-old woman early Monday morning. Donyel Tyrone Johnson, 37, was arrested in regard to that incident. The two crimes are not related, Hart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.