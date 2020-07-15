ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission changed the time of its meeting on COVID-19 precautions Wednesday from 6:30 to 5 p.m., despite the official notice of the time on the special meeting agenda.

The city of Enid posted and emailed to the News & Eagle an agenda shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, giving notice of a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the city administration building, 401 West Garriott.

+2 City of Enid to consider mask mandate Enid City Commission will consider making masks mandatory in public as well as other actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic next Wednesday.

The special meeting agenda was in accordance with statutory requirements, which require agendas for regular and special meetings to be posted in a publicly accessible place at least 24 hours in advance, excluding weekends and state holidays.

Subsequent to that notice, Derrick Silas, city of Enid director of communications, said it was discovered the time posted on the agenda was printed off an old template and was incorrect.

Silas said previous social media and email notices had listed the meeting at 5 p.m., and "that's when everyone knew it would be — at 5 p.m."

When the city discovered its error, Silas said the city canceled the special meeting and called an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. because "everyone expected it to be at 5 p.m."

The Open Meeting Act does allow that "an emergency meeting of a public body may be held without the public notice heretofore required," but adds, "Should an emergency meeting of a public body be necessary, the person calling such a meeting shall give as much advance public notice as is reasonable and possible under the circumstances existing."

Silas did not answer whether or not the city's clerical error constitutes a public emergency, which would warrant an emergency meeting, stating instead, "We could call an emergency meeting without notice if we wanted to."

Joey Senat, associate professor at Oklahoma State University's School of Media and Strategic Communications, and a specialist in the Oklahoma Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act, said it's problematic to classify a meeting as an emergency and move it up because of a clerical error.

"I think they're playing games with the Open Meeting Act because they realized they could not ignore what was on the agenda," Senat said. "If it were an emergency, why not have called an emergency meeting in the first place?"

Senat also questioned whether a clerical error meets the Open Meeting Act definition of an emergency, which is defined as "a situation involving injury to persons or injury and damage to public or personal property or immediate financial loss when the time requirements for public notice of a special meeting would make such procedure impractical and increase the likelihood of injury or damage or immediate financial loss."

A 1997 Oklahoma Attorney General's opinion also emphasized the need to take a narrow approach to giving less than 24 hours' notice of any meeting, as advance notice "becomes meaningless if the public has access to the posting for just a few of the 24 hours."

Senat said it's not how widely or how often the city posts a meeting time on social media that counts, when it comes to following the statutory requirements of the Open Meeting Act.

"It's what they put on the agenda that matters," Senat said. "Clearly they screwed up on the agenda, and that happens.

"Sometimes things go wrong," he said. "At least they're giving people notice there's going to be an emergency meeting."

After the News & Eagle called Silas, he sent out a press release reaffirming the 5 p.m. emergency meeting time.

Enid city attorney Carol Lahman, in a provided statement to the News & Eagle, said the "open meeting law is unclear" whether the city's error on the agenda "would invalidate" a meeting held at a time other than what was listed on the agenda.

"Therefore the special meeting was canceled in an abundance of caution," she said.

Lahman said the reason for the emergency meeting "is not due to the clerical error but the need to determine whether the proposed regulation is required," and "the reason for the short notice of the emergency meeting was the fact that due to the clerical error and the canceling of the special meeting, the public was already planning to attend the meeting today in person or by zoom."

The News & Eagle followed up with the question of why, if the mask ordinance is an emergency, it was not scheduled as an emergency at any point in nearly a week since the meeting was planned but only after the city's error in posting its agenda. That question was not immediately answered.

According to the city's press release, public attendance would be limited to 25 people "due to the size and space of the council chambers."

The News & Eagle forwarded the city an attorney general's opinion which states health guidelines cannot be used to "limit the number of persons attending an open meeting."

In response, Enid city attorney Carol Lahman contradicted the city's press release.

"We will offer masks and explain that we can fit more people in the room if the people are willing to wear a mask," Lahman wrote. "There is not a limit of 25 persons. It depends on a lot of factors and we will keep the door open so that people can hear in the hall and we will make sure they all get a chance to speak."

Again, Senat said the city's limits defied both common sense and the attorney general's guidance.

"Having people crowded into a hallway doesn't seem like a solution if they're concerned about social distancing," Senat said, "and it doesn't seem to meet the AG's advisory — having them in the hallway means some people won't be able to see and hear what's happening.

"The solution is, as advised by the attorney general, is to let people in or put them in another room with live audio or visual feeds, or find a larger room," Senat said. "It says pretty clearly you can't stop people from attending a public meeting unless the room capacity is exceeded."

Senate said the city is increasing the possibility of a successful lawsuit challenging any actions taken Wednesday evening, due to not following both the letter and the intent of the Open Meeting Act.

"This opens the city to a lawsuit if someone disagrees with the outcome," Senat said. "If they don't follow the law, they're opening themselves to a lawsuit to have this overturned."

According to then-Attorney General Jan Eric Cartwright, writing in 1982, the purpose of the Open Meeting Act is "not simply to prevent or punish deliberate violations, but to restore sadly sagging public confidence in government."

Writing in 1981, the Oklahoma Court of Appeals affirmed ignorance of the Open Meeting Act is not an excuse to violate it, stating the act "is not obscure or incomprehensible. On the contrary, anyone with ten minutes to spare can the whole thing and understand virtually every word."

The full text of the act is available at https://www.ok.gov/occy/documents/OpenMeeting.pdf.

Public viewing of the city's meeting online will be available at the following sites:

• View on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/cityofenidoklahoma/live/

• View on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/cityofenid/live/

• Attendance by video conference is available at: www.Enid.org/VirtualMeeting; Meeting ID: 978 4455 2087; Password: 009628.

Those who wish to participate in public comments virtually can sign up online at www.Enid.org/PublicComments by 5 p.m. today.