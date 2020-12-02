ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are continuing their sand, salt and plow operations in northwestern Oklahoma and across the Oklahoma Panhandle due to slick, hazardous conditions on roads and bridges in several counties due to continuing snow and precipitation.
"Drivers should be alert to slick conditions and are encouraged to delay travel if possible in these areas," the alert said. "Crews will continue round-the-clock salt/sand and plowing operations until highways are clear."
ODOT discourages travel at this time in Harper, Ellis and Woodward counties due to heavy snow and slick and hazardous conditions. ODOT advises motorists to use extra caution and plan extra travel time in Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Major, Dewey, Blaine and Woods counties.
Crews will continue operations until highways are clear.
In addition, light snow is beginning to impact Interstate 40 travel in Caddo County west of the Oklahoma City metro area, and crews are pretreating areas in potential paths of precipitation, according to ODOT. Plowing crews are on standby in Grady, Cotton, Jefferson, Love, Murray, Carter, Stephens and Comanche counties and along south Interstate 35.
The Enid area could see 4-6 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to an update from the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning.
A winter storm warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday, according to NWS, and covers Garfield, Blaine, Custer, Major, Grant, Alfalfa, Woods, Woodward, Ellis and Harper counties.
"While a storm system moves over the region Wednesday into Thursday, snow will begin across western and northern Oklahoma and spread south and east toward central Oklahoma by Wednesday night," according to a warning from Wednesday. "The heaviest snow is expected to occur over northwest Oklahoma."
"Heavy snow is expected over much of the northwest quadrant of Oklahoma today and tonight," the warning states. "Most of the accumulating snow will be in the areas near and north of I-40 ... and near and west of I-35. Gusty north winds may cause blowing and drifting of the snow, particularly in far western Oklahoma. Snowfall accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected in far northwest Oklahoma, mainly in the Woodward area. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over much of northwest Oklahoma, especially this afternoon through tonight."
The Enid area is expected to see rain and snow on Wednesday, according to NWS, with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible.
The high Wednesday reached into the upper-30s on Wednesday, but wind chills were below freezing across the Enid area, with a north wind at 11-15 mph.
Rain and snow will continue Wednesday night, switching to snow around 1 a.m., according to NWS. Another 2-4 inches of snow is possible Wednesday night.
Thursday is forecast to see a 20% chance of more snow before noon. The high Thursday is expected to be 38.
Friday will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 46, according to NWS.
