ENID, Okla. — All Northern Oklahoma College campuses were closed for several hours Monday after employees received an email of a potential threat shortly before noon.
All campuses — in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater — were searched by law enforcement, and all locations were cleared to open at 5 p.m. for students, employees and visitors, according to an emailed news release from the school. Evening classes will be held, but athletic events scheduled for Monday were postponed, including NOC Enid's basketball games against Western Oklahoma State College.
According to the news release, "a few employees received an email of a potential threat shortly before noon ... The email was not campus specific, so the emergency response team decided to enact their emergency protocols at all sites and evacuate all the locations and notify law enforcement officials."
Tonkawa Police Department, Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, FBI and OSBI completed a search of all the buildings on the Tonkawa campus and no explosives or weapons were found.
An Enid Police Department spokesman said the situation came in as a "vague bomb threat." EPD found no device on Enid's campus and cleared the scene.
NOC Stillwater also was cleared.
“We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies, led by the Tonkawa Police Department, for responding to the incident today," said NOC President Cheryl Evans in the news release. "We live in a time where threats like these must be taken seriously. NOC is committed to protecting the lives and safety of our students, employees, and campus communities.”
The threat also affected Enid Public Schools, as the district opted to lockout Adams Elementary School and Fowler Early Childhood Center near the NOC Enid campus, EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said.
"Our campus police chief recommended that we do a lockout at Adams and Fowler. After about 30 minutes, we were given the information that NOC Enid campus had been cleared and we could resume normal activity," she said.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid monitored the situation, said Wayne McMillin, dean of the Enid campus. There were no threats made to Northwestern-Enid, he said, so the campus continued to function as usual.
Law enforcement officers in southeastern Oklahoma also were investigating a bomb threat made Monday morning targeting Eastern Oklahoma State College, according to a report in the McAlester News-Capital, a CNHI newspaper. EOSC is based in Wilburton, with branch campuses in McAlester, Idabel and Antlers.
