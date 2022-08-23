ENID, Okla. — A 32-year-old Enid man was arrested early Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, after stabbing a woman multiple times the evening before.
James Allen Schmitt was arrested at 2:44 a.m. on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse, according to an Enid Police Department press release.
At 6:04 p.m. on Monday, 911 calls reported a 32-year-old woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 700 block of North 12th, police said.
Arriving officers found the woman holding a towel to her neck and bleeding.
The woman was transported by Life EMS to a staging area on 30th and flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was treated and later released, according to police.
EPD said the woman and Schmitt had gotten into an argument over a set of AirPods when he went into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife and then stabbed her five times.
Schmitt also struck the woman's 12-year-old son with his fist as the boy attempted to defend his mother.
Family members at the residence told police the man fled the house after the attack in a silver 2012 Nissan Rogue. Officers searched the area but did not locate Schmitt or the vehicle.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed, and a serrated kitchen knife and a screwdriver were taken into evidence, according to EPD.
Detectives also obtained a search warrant for Schmitt's arrest,
Another 911 call from the North 12th residence at 2:44 a.m. reported Schmitt had returned and was seen driving south from the area in the vehicle.
According to EPD, Officer Robert Fleer saw the Nissan turn from 10th onto Broadway and initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Broadway, and Schmitt was arrested without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.