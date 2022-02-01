ENID, Okla. — A number of schools and other organizations have announced plans for the impending winter storm.
Enid Public Schools announced Tuesday night there would be no school Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Chisholm Public Schools students will be in virtual learning Wednesday through Friday, and Wednesday night’s regular school board meeting has been canceled, according to the district.
A special meeting with the same agenda will be rescheduled to next Wednesday, Feb. 9.
According to a Facebook post, Vance Air Force Base will be closed Wednesday. Information about the base’s status for Thursday will be released Wednesday.
Enid Trash routes will remain the same for Wednesday, February 2nd. Trash will be picked up today and the landfill will remain opened Wednesday.
Other school and business closures include:
• Aline-Cleo Public Schools, virtual learning through Friday.
• Billings Public Schools, virtual learning through Thursday.
• Burlington Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Canton Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Cherokee Public Schools, closed Wednesday, and Wednesday activities canceled.
• Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher, closed Wednesday.
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Cowboy Driving Academy in Enid, closed Wednesday.
• Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Dover Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Drummond Public Schools, closed Wednesday, and Wednesday activities canceled.
• Enid Public Transit, closed Wednesday.
• Fairview Public Schools, closed Wednesday, and Wednesday activities canceled.
• First Baptist Church of Cherokee, evening activities canceled Wednesday.
• First Methodist Church in Kingfisher, closed Wednesday.
• First Presbyterian Church in Enid, closed through Thursday.
• Fort Supply Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Garber Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Grace Bible Church of Enid, Wednesday services canceled.
• Hennessey Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Hillsdale Christian School, open, buses running 1 hour late Wednesday.
• Kingfisher Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Lomega Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Meadowlake Golf Course, closed Wednesday and Thursday.
• Medford Public Schools, closed Wednesday, and Wednesday activities canceled.
• Northern Oklahoma College Enid's basketball doubleheader with rival NOC Tonkawa has been postponed. A makeup date has not been set yet.
• Northwest Technology Center of Fairview, closed Wednesday.
• Okeene Public Schools, virtual learning through Thursday.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, virtual learning through Thursday.
• Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Recycle Center, closed through Friday.
• Ringwood Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Timberlake Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Watonga Public Schools, virtual learning Wednesday.
• Waukomis Public Schools, closed Wednesday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Billings, closed through Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Garber, closed Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Jet, closed through Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Kingfisher, closed through Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Lamont, closed through Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition-Meadows Point in Enid, closed through Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Ringwood, closed through Thursday.
• Wheatheart Nutrition in Watonga, closed through Thursday.
